Inaugurate NDDC board, Niger Delta Youth leaders task Buhari

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Concerned Youth Leaders of the Niger Delta, on Saturday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying it would pave way for the commission to function effectively.

In a statement by its coordinator, Razak W. Amatoru, (Delta state), Secretary, Omoro Ogei (Bayelsa state), PRO, Darius D. Eyo, (Rivers state) and Graham S. Abulu (Delta state), the leaders expressed worry over the controversies characterizing the activities of the NDDC in recent times.

The youth leaders, however, called on the Niger Delta Ministry to desist from anything that is “capable of undermining the smooth takeoff and running of the new Board.”

The statement reads: “The NDDC, as an interventionist agency, was primarily established to aggressively address the developmental needs of the oil producing Niger Delta States. Though, so far, it has not performed to the expectations of our people but we cannot afford further controversies that would hamper the smooth functioning of the Commission.

“We are aware that a new Board has been appointed and subsequently confirmed by the Senate after several caretaker committees. We, therefore, urge Mr President to immediately inauguration the new Board. We strongly believe that the quick inauguration of the Board would douse the prevailing disenchantment amongst stakeholders and pave the way for the Commission to function properly and effectively.

“While we support the thorough audit of the Commission, particularly by a reputable International audit firm to get rid of its rots, we make bold to say that we are not interested in these illegal contraption called caretaker or interim management committee arrangements which do not bode well for the overall interest of the Commission and the people of Niger Delta region. We would like to use this medium to strongly and dispassionately appeal to the Ministry of Niger Delta and its leadership to listen to the people of Niger Delta and desist from anything that is capable of undermining the smooth takeoff and running of the new Board.

“We cannot at this juncture forget to commend the Nigerian Senate for their insistence that the budget of the Commission must be defended by the confirmed new Board. We sincerely applaud the leadership of the Senate in particular for boldly standing on the side of the law. Accordingly, we respectfully urge the National Assembly to further engage the Presidency to ensure the swift inauguration of the new Board of NDDC.

“It is self-evident that the recent crisis in the Commission has taken us backward in terms of development. We don’t have time and resources to waste on personal selfish interests anymore. Let all genuine stakeholders treat the development of our region far above our personal interests.

“While congratulating the new Board in advance, we urge them to hit the ground running as soon as inaugurated. The Niger Delta region is in dire need of development.”

