INAC 2019: NCAC expo set to host 30 countries in Abuja

By Jimoh Babatunde

All is now set for the 2019 edition of the annual International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) slated for 20th to 24th of November in Abuja.

This time around, INAC will break new grounds with a record 30 countries participating in the exhibition which is an upgrade from the 23 counties that exhibited last year.

While the venue for the event remains the FCT exhibition pavilion, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture Otunba Segun Runsewe is upbeat that everything is now in place to stage another showpiece thereby confirming INAC as Nigeria’s number one global exposition.

INAC 2019 will feature countries from virtually every continent of the world in what has become a tradition since the Expo was expanded by Runsewe from African Art and Crafts Expo(AFAC) in 2017 to a global affair.

In an interview with some journalists in his office in Abuja, Otunba Runsewe disclosed that this year’s INAC aligns with NCAC’s Corporate Social Responsibility and will feature components like free skill acquisition, free medical services, waste to wealth initiative, investment forum and many other aspects aimed at empowering Nigerians.

The NCAC chief expressed satisfaction at the massive mobilization of equipment to the venue including world-class pavilions, a media/ICT centre, mobile toilets, state-of-the-art stage by renowned event management outfit, “I Am” and emergency vehicles all of which will be on the ground throughout the duration of the Expo.

The DG assured exhibitors, participants, guests, visitors, foreign nationals and all Nigerians of maximum security following the engagement of the Nigeria Police to provide security.

Dignitaries expected to include members of the diplomatic community, top government officials, major public and private stakeholders, industry players, corporate outfits and first-class traditional rulers from around the country

Runsewe encourages Nigerians and indeed foreign nationals to take full advantage of the components of INAC.

He confirmed that renowned event management outfit, Innate Arts and Media(I Am) will take control of logistics just as he revealed that fast-rising Urban Afro musician, Yega has also been booked to perform at the closing on the 24th of November.

Out of 30 countries from around the world that are billed to exhibit during the event, 4 have expressed commitment to take special days to thrill Guests and participants.

China will take centre stage on the 21st to showcase its oriental endowments as a unique cultural destination of sorts.

On the 22nd, India will be on hand to entertain guests with breathtaking music and dance routines, in a fantastic showing reminiscent of Bollywood.

Venezuela and Bangladesh will combine on the 23rd for a double dose of excitement in what has become a much-anticipated aspect of INAC since Runsewe expanded the Expo to a fanfare of global repute in 2017.

