Breaking News
Translate

In pictures: VP Yemi Osinbajo meets Alibaba’s Jack Ma

On 11:53 amIn Newsby

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo hosted philanthropist and former Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, during a meeting with the Chinese delegation at the State House, Abuja.

Jack Ma, Alibaba, Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the CEO Alibaba.com, Jack Ma during a meeting with a Chinese delegation at the State House, Abuja. Photo: Abayomi Adeshida

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the CEO Alibaba.com, Jack Ma during a meeting with a Chinese delegation at the State House, Abuja. Photo: Abayomi Adeshida

ALSO READ: Integrity is your most valuable collateral, Osinbajo to young Nigerian graduates

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo flanked by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo (r) and the CEO Alibaba.com, Jack Ma during a meeting with a Chinese delegation at the State House, Abuja
Osinbajo, Alibaba, Jack Ma
from the left, MD Yu Feng Capital, Mr Yu Feng; the CEO Alibaba.com, Jack Ma; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo during a meeting with a Chinese delegation at the State House, Abuja.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.