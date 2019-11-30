Impeachment Plot: Another wicked scheme to malign me ― Gov Ishaku 

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has described news making the rounds that he is sponsoring the impeachment of principal officers of the state House of Assembly, as a wicked scheme to malign his relationship with the state legislature.

Ishaku in a statement by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, on Saturday, described the allegations as unsigned fake news story containing rumours.

The report which the state government is refuting had claimed the governor committed N200 million of public funds to perfect the impeachment of the Speaker, Abel Peter Diah.

However, the state government in the statement said it was untrue.

According to the statement, “it is yet another wicked and malicious attempt to cause confusion and conflict in the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in Taraba State on the one hand, and Governor Ishaku and Peter Diah, his political godson, on the other.

“Both men have had several years of fruitful personal and official relationships nurtured by mutual trust, cooperation and collaboration.

“Gov Ishaku will never sponsor and did not sponsor the so-called impeachment move, if indeed there was any such move by the Honourable members, let alone fund it with such a staggering amount of money from the public purse.

“The allegations are ridiculous, absolutely false and malicious. It is certainly for these reasons that the author of the article failed to sign it.”

He further urged members of the public to ignore the fake news.