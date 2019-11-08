Imo to employ 4,000 teachers

Imo Government State said on Friday it has commenced the recruitment of 4,000 teachers to improve the quality of education in the state.

The Executive Secretary of Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB), Mr. Kingsley Nzemaechi, disclosed this in Lagos.

Nzemaechi said the state had lost its pride in education because of poor quality of teaching staff and lack of motivation in the school system.

According to him, the recruitment is the first step taken by Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s administration to upgrade the quality of education in the state.

He said: “Submission of applications begins today with the launching of the website to enable applicants to easily apply from anywhere and to avoid undue human contact in order to make the process seamless.

“We are employing teachers from various cadres to leverage on their wealth of experiences to boost quality and return the state to its former enviable position in education.

“We want to see our students top the table in qualifying examinations like JAMB, SSCE and the rest, which had been the tradition in the state years back.”

He said the board does not charge money for the recruitment and the government would not take it lightly with anybody caught exploiting applicants in the course of the exercise.

The executive secretary, who gave the application site as www.imsubeb.imostate.gov.ng, said the site was accessible. (NAN)

