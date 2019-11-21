Imo Governor sets N1 b monthly IGR target, orders TSA take-off

says We’re ready to transform Imo

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has boasted that with the court cases against him out of the way, he is set to transform the state and deliver good governance and realistic development for the citizens so as to make a measurable difference at the end of his tenure.

The governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Advocacy, Adaora Onyechere at a media briefing in Abuja, said he was determined to make the people of the state feel the impact of government so as to make them support the administration.

As a starting point to drive home his agenda, Ihedioha said that he had ordered the immediate implementation of the Treasury Single Account, TSA, by all ministries, departments and agencies in Imo State with a view to blocking the over 250 illegal accounts that had been used by the previous administration to perpetrate leakages that held back the hands of the state financially.

The governor pointed out that with the introduction of the TSA and the adoption of technology-driven measures, the state’s monthly internally generated revenue had risen to N800 million with a push to raise it to N1 billion before long.

He announced that the increased IGR would be used mainly to improve the provision of the much needed critical infrastructure, education, schools and medical services across the state so as to improve the people’s standard of living and welfare.

“The government of Imo State under the leadership of Emeka Ihedioha is determined to use the mandate of the people to change the way things are and give the citizens something to cheer about at the end of his tenure,” the governor’s aide boasted, describing the various court actions against him as mere distractions, which had now been cleared out of the way.

“The Court of Appeal affirming his Excellency’s election has ended the distraction. Is not that the work has ever stopped but the real works start after the Court’s decision.

“Now that we have passed the appeal court stage, the people will be looking more to the realization of the promises made at the campaigns,” Onyechere said.

According to the governor’s media aide, the state has also saved over N283 million from ghost workers arising from the introduction of special clocking system in the state to make workers sign in and out of their workplaces.

