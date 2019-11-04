IMHA vows to recover N3b IRROMA equipment

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The Imo State House of Assembly Works Committee has vowed that it will recover all the missing earth moving equipment, belonging to the Imo Rural Roads Maintenance Agency, IRROMA.

The House Committee members, who made the vow yesterday, during their familiarisation visit to the Bureau for Rural Development, BRD, also explained that they were in the establishment to carry out their oversight function.

Speaking, the Committee Chairman, Hon Anyadike Nwosu, said: “it is an obligation on the part of the State Assembly to undertake oversight functions to Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, of the state government and know their various challenges and help out where necessary”.

Nwosu promised that the Committee would not “hesitate to summon all individuals, no matter how highly placed, including aides of the former governor, who have been implicated in the sudden disappearance of all the earth moving equipment, because this is a very serious economic sabotage that must not be condoned”.

He explained that his Committee is saddled with the responsibility of reporting the state of affairs of the Agency, to the House of Assembly.

“Our work is a call to patriotic duty and a national assignment, for which the Committee members have to sacrifice a lot of time and energy to carry out. The primary purpose of our visit is to interact with Management of the Bureau and also ascertain their challenges and ensure that the funds released to them are utilized in accordance with the provisions of the Law”.

While saying that the Bureau has a strategic role to play in the Rebuild Imo mantra of the present administration, Nwosu also said that there was every need to support the establishment to ensure that the rural areas benefit from the dividends of democracy.

Responding,

The SSA of the bureau, Chief Richmond Osuji, appreciated the Committee members for what he termed “their keen interest on issues affecting the Agency, especially the issue of rural and infrastructural development”.

Osuji expressed his readiness to work with the House Committee members to ensure the smooth implementation of Government’s policies and programmes for the good of the rural dwellers.

The SSA equally informed the lawmakers of the Bureau’s supervisory role to the Imo State Rural Access and Mobility Project, RAMP 2, which is a collaboration of the World Bank and French Development Agency with Imo State Government, as well as Imo Rural Roads Management Agency, IRROMA, and Rural Lands.

Continuing, Osuji informed the legislators that RAMP 2 project of 380.7 kilometres has been flagged off by the Governor and that the contractors have mobilised to site, but cannot work due to constant rainfall.

“The Bureau will ensure quality assurance. We are keeping an eye on their (contractors) activities and to ensure the funds are judiciously used and quality work delivered,’’ Osuji said.

He told the Committee that it would be a big relief for the government if the lawmakers would assist the Bureau to recover all the IRROMA equipment bought during Governor Ikedi Ohakim regime, “which the last administration did not hand over single equipment”

Osuji said: “The Agency is in position to furnish the House with details of how and who the equipment was handed over to. The equipment costing close to N3 Billion will help the Bureau in the rural development drive of the state.”

