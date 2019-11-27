I’m tired of fame, I need my old life back — BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke

By Sylvester Kwentua

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner and media darling, Mercy Eke may have just started living the life of a celebrity, but has come out on social media, to say she needs her old life back, because according to her, living the life of a celebrity is depriving her of the freedom to do whatever she wants.

Speaking on a live video on Instablog9ja that was monitored by celebrity diary, the reality show star maintained that she really wanted her old life back. She said she wants to go back to the time when she can sleep and wake up whenever she wants without disturbance.

As the winner of BBNaija 2019 and a celebrity under a management team, Mercy Eke noted that she now has a calendar which she is obligated to follow accordingly. According to Mercy, she doesn’t own herself anymore. She said her life looks rosy on social media, but in real life, it isn’t.

“My life may look rosy on social media but I am really not living the life of freedom. I have a calendar that I am obligated to follow accordingly and this has really deprived me of the freedom to live life the way I want” She lamented.

Celebrity Diary sure hopes Mercy starts enjoying the opportunities attached to being a celebrity.

VANGUARD