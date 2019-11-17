I’ll take over Nigeria’s music market — Klev

-Promises to release debut single in few days

Fifteen years old talented musician, Klev, with real name, Eyetan Clivert Oghenemudia, has said that he will take over the Nigeria music market shortly.

Klev added that his debut single will be released in a few days.

Klev was given birth to in the oil city of Warri and hails from Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria.

He is a student of a leading university in the United Arab Emirates UAE.

He grew up in Lagos State, Nigeria and was recently signed to Des Entertainment.

The talented musician who spoke about his career and music disclosed that he grew up listening to the music legend, 2face Idibia and Wizkid and started miming to their vibes at an early age.

He went further to disclose that society influenced his choice of pursuing a career in music.

Prior to his signing up with Des Entertainment, the deal was announced by the music outfit, while versatile Nigerian language advocate and talent manager, Godstime OJ was named as his manager during a press briefing recently.

The management promised to release Klev’s debut single in a month, as they are optimistic that Klev is planning to take the Nigerian music scene by storm because there are a lot of projects to embark on and the choice of song to be released has been one of the determining factors for the delay of his debut single.

According to the management of Des Entertainment, the music house has settled for his smashing single titled ‘Adama’, saying that it would be available on all leading Nigeria blogs and online stores in a few days time.

