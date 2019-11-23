I’ll be showing ingratitude to God by begging to survive, says double amputee 

…How he learned to live without his arms

…He brushes his teeth, runs a block industry, drives his truck

…Opens and drinks beer

By Fred Iwenjora

Lateef Shotunde is a survivor in every sense of the word. This is because he cheated death rising from the ashes to still be counted amongst the living.

Nature had seemingly deliberately packaged all the bad odds for and against him but he vehemently and utterly rejected all of such natures’ hand out.

A mysterious electric shock had melted his two arms in a freak factory accident causing him to battle for his life spending over 11months at National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos.

Shotunde popularly known as Oluaye by residents of Pakato, a community in Ogun state soon put the trauma behind him and learnt how to live perfectly without those arms.

He grew from a manual labourer who scrounged for any kind of manual work at any kind of site to an entrepreneur who owns and runs a block making factory which employs many workers.

He lives alone in a four bedroom bungalow he built and depends on no one for his daily life.

He tells FRED IWENJORA how he came to be without his arms, how he learnt to do everything for and by himself, adding that he would be showing ingratitude to God by turning into begging like most other disabled.

How did it happen?

It is a long story. This accident happened to me on April 24, 2004. I was an apprentice learning how to be a panel beater at a workshop situated opposite asbestos factory, Sango area of Ogun state when the accident happened.

On that day, one of the senior welders in the workshop asked me to get him some pipes. I pulled the pipes and boom I was struck like lightening. The pipes had contacted the high tension wire overhead. I woke up at Igbobi. I asked myself what I came there to do. I recalled how I had lifted the pipes. I looked in shock at my hands all melted and shrunk. It also took away two toes and burnt some parts of my lap.

When you recovered from the unconsciousness, what first came to your mind?

The first thing that came to my mind was to thank God. I said God I thank you o..because I am alive. I even saw patients who had worse cases. Some victims of petrol station fire were also brought the same day with me. Out of nine patients brought in on that day, I was the only survivor so I thank God. Today I am working, I set up a block industry and I’m running it. I can lift anything – cement, block, bucket etc. I can eat and open my drink by myself. I brush my teeth myself. I even play table tennis. The only thing people do for me is washing my clothes. I still try but it won’t be clean.

How long did you spend at the hospital and what was going on in your mind throughout the time?

I spent eleven months at the hospital with my mother by my side. She left her business to be with me. I am her last child. In my mind, I was wondering how I would survive without two hands. I couldn’t imagine being called a beggar.

When and how did you learn to do everything for yourself?

While recovering at Igbobi, a man would come to talk to us. The man is also an accident victim. He always came to tell me not to think too much. He first taught me how to eat by myself.

What about the man who sent you on the message that caused you this accident?

He visited me once at Igbobi but never came again. Years after, one day I went to deliver goods for someone, I saw him. He called out to me but I ignored him.

You are a landlord here at Pakato, tell me the story of your settling down here?

It was my mum that made it possible. After my accident and discharge from the hospital, I joined my mum in her retail business at Agege. I taught myself to drive even before the accident so after the accident, I perfected the use of my short arms to drive

I would help my mum carry her retail goods. We regularly hauled cartons of biscuits and gallons of vegetable oil. I would also drive to Idumota Lagos to help her buy the goods.

One day my mother called me aside and told me how happy and grateful she was to see me join and assist her in her business. She told me she wanted to be keeping aside a share of her profit for me. She said she wanted to put it into a local micro credit company until it matured. When it matured my mother called my attention. She said she wanted me to do an unforgettable thing with the money.

For me an unforgettable thing is a bike. Okada. I wanted to cruise on a bike like others. How naïve I was. We spent days and nights arguing over that issue until my mum announced she had bought me a bike and would take me to where it was parked.

While we entered a bus towards Abeokuta, I worried why we did not go towards Lagos to buy a bike. When we got here at Pakoto, she pointed to the plot and said this is the bike I told you about. It is better for you. I was shocked. One thing led to another and my mother suggested I relocate from Agege to Pakoto so I could protect it from land speculators and also think towards developing it. Now its nine years since I got to Pakoto.

On arrival at Pakoto..?

I rented a house, I got married to a girl I used to know. I was doing all kinds of manual labour from carrying sand, digging gutters and filling sand. It was the way I worked that made the people nickname me Oluaye. I have two sons from my wife despite that she has left me saying I am poor.

How did you set up the block industry?

One man who has a block industry was fascinated with what I was doing and suggested that I came to his block industry to work by watering the blocks. He said he would teach me the business if I was patient. I quickly agreed. After working for him for some time and saving up money, the same man suggested it was time I started my own industry. He took me to buy sand and cement with my savings of N50,000 and got molders to start molding handmade blocks for me. That was how I started. I have many customers most of whom want to buy from me because of my condition. I later bought the machine for molding blocks and I have a truck to deliver them. People also hire my truck for various forms of deliveries.

I later acquired another piece of land and with the help of my friend who is a bricklayer, we built it. Life for me has been tough. But the struggle continues.

Aside God, who else do you feel most grateful to?

My mother… She is my everything after God. May her soul rest in peace. She died a few weeks ago, leaving me so sad and devastated. She was my helper in everything. She lived with me in the hospital for eleven months and I can’t tell how she borrowed over N6m to pay the huge bills at the hospital for me to be alive today. Haa, the woman strong well well o. No one loved me like my mother. She bought this land for me and set me up in business.

Many people in the same condition like you are begging…

It would be ingratitude to God on my part to resort to begging as a means of livelihood . I believe I am God’s own miracle on earth, so begging will be letting Him down. It will be like making a mockery of God. Rather, people still come to beg from me and I give. Even women flock around. It would not be in my character to beg.

What would you want from people? Some artificial hand or… ?

Artificial hand bawo.(no way).I do not need any artificial hand because I already know how to live without my hands, No oo… I want money for my business to grow bigger than this. I want money to complete my house and train my children. My block industry needs new machines and delivery vehicles. I want to be able to employ more workers and deliver my vibrated blocks as far as Abeokuta. That is what I want

Vanguard