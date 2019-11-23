I’ll be proud to play for Super Eagles, says German-based Igbinovia Owen

Nigerian-born German-based Nigerian footballer, Jeffery Igbinovia Owen, has dropped hints that he will play for Nigeria’s Super Eagles if the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, considers him worthy.

The 26-year-old VfL Benrath star told newsmen that it will be a thing of joy and pride for him to wear the Nigerian Jersey.

His words: “If I get a call-up to play for the Super Eagles, I would definitely accept it. I am a proud Naija boy. The green-white-green runs in my blood, so no matter where I go, I am still Nigerian.”

Nicknamed Nino, Owen who grew up in Benin, also shared his thoughts on the Nigeria football structure, noting “there should be a lot of youth football systems, such as academies. This will help aspiring footballers, with or without talent but interested in the sport, start very young and be groomed for the future.

“Also, more people should get involved, watch games in the stadia and pay for things. This would lead to a positive change and growth. Playing in Germany is actually very competitive. There are tons of good footballers in Germany and the focus is on technique and control. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s focus is on power.”

The proud father of two boys, who is also passionate about the new talents, sent some words of advice to the up and coming soccer stars: “First, have the passion, zeal, determination and work hard. Then always believe in your dreams. God would make it happen.”

Jeffery Igbinovia Owen, the eight of 15 children, attended Blessing Foundation College in Benin-City, where he had both his primary and secondary school education, before travelling to South Africa to study Computer Science at Boston College.

