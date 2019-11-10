IJEOMA UBA: From vendor to media executive 

By Juliet Ebirim

An encounter with Ijeoma Uba, General Manager of Trend FM Asaba, Delta State, leaves you amazed, suffused in admiration and deep respect. Beautiful, brainy, sophisticated and fashionable, Uba is an enchanting personality.

A graduate of mass communication and an alumnus of the prestigious Thomson Reuters School of Journalism London, she is one of the most prominent female executives in the Niger-Delta media landscape and Nigeria at large.

With a phenomenal career spanning over a decade, Uba has proved to be a fearless reporter, award-winning investigative journalist, notable editor and iconic news leader. In this interview, she shares her experience, peculiar insights and perspectives on life.

What is your unique story growing up as a child?

As a child, then in the ’80s when using eyeglasses wasn’t really common, I won admiration and envy in school amongst my peers who thought that using glasses made me arrogant. Some envied me because of the glasses, while others admired me and treated me with care. For the older folks and my teachers, it was more of pity and admiration.

“This small girl using double lenses yet very brilliant”. My sight was so bad that throughout primary and secondary schools, I never relied on the chalkboard. I made more use of ears as the teachers dictated notes to me or gave me their notebooks. This made me good with spellings and greatly aided my writing speed. What was almost negative, yielded positive results in me.

You have an impressive pedigree. What role did education play in shaping you?

Like I said, being in classes where you couldn’t really be normal with your mates made me to always look inwards. During exams, I had the handicap of relying only on myself for answers because even if a classmate opened a book for me to copy from, I wouldn’t have seen it. I couldn’t have also come in with pieces of paper with answers because I won’t still see them. I’m that short-sighted. So, not going to a special school, even with visual needs, helped me to learn perseverance, self-sufficiency, sustainability and contentment. Perhaps, if I’d had any other kind of education, I would have been different.

Has journalism always been your dream career?

Well, journalism was the last thing on my mind. I did sciences in secondary school and intended reading medicine but then I couldn’t get all the requirements at a sitting; so I changed to mass communication. Even at that, I hoped to be in public relations not journalism. But when I went for National Youth Service Corps, everything changed.

I met Otunba Gbenga Onayiga then in Radio Nigeria at the Radio House. He believed I could do well in journalism. It was from the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, that I moved to Crowther FM, now Love FM Abuja, where I was groomed by the likes of Kayode Oyedare and Venerable Folusho Taiwo.

How do people, especially men, see you as a media executive?

Generally, not just in journalism, the average Nigerian does not believe a woman can really get things done through her intellect or by merit. There is this belief that her femininity must have got her that straight on or helped a great deal. I’ve been a victim of that so many times where I was judged wrongly because of my gender.

To be honest, most of the men I’ve interacted with as a General Manager have, so far, treated me with respect. They related with me as human; not as a woman. That is not to say I have not seen or sensed that some treat me in ways that suggest that I need to be checked for ‘trying to be a man’, but the number of such men is so negligible that I don’t worry my head over it. But I have observed that people, especially men, respect and regard bold, bright and focused women.

What strategies have helped you so far?

The number one strategy is being a very compassionate boss. My MD/CEO, Agatha Amata, is a very understanding and accommodating boss who makes me feel I’m related to her. She is a team player and a very simple woman. Even with all her achievements and worth in the corporate world, she does not carry herself like a peacock.

She makes me know she has so much confidence in me and that spurs me to do more so as not to let her down. She is more of an elder sister than a boss. You know the feeling you have when you know you’re responsible for something. Borrowing a leaf from her, I see other staff of Trend FM as my colleagues and most times put myself in their shoes. I encourage them to have the same sense of ownership.

We all feel like joint owners of the company and this in turn fosters commitment, honesty and discipline. Generally, I can confidently say that it has been a fulfilling experience at TrendFM and I believe the best lies ahead.

As a GM in a news organization, you are at the apex of your career; what is your advice to upcoming journalists?

They should be consistent and professional. Junk journalism pays instantly but fades quickly; keeping to standards stands you out and also pays better and longer.

Can you tell us your unique personal story?

I’m a single mother who almost lost hope, but God used people to show me grace. In Asaba, I hawked newspapers at events as a reporter because I needed that N30 commission to feed my baby. I hawked fairly used shoes and clothes to augment my salary as a low income journalist then. Some people laughed me to scorn. That’s usual. I got sexually harassed by some persons who were in positions to help me then.

Even some of my colleagues believed it was easier for me to get something through my body than by merit. You know in Nigeria, journalism is a man. But I thank God for the many good ones out there. He used people like veteran broadcaster – Lekan Ogunbanwo; former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan; former Delta State Commissioner for Information, Barr Chike Ogeah and former Delta NUJ chairman, a very dear friend – Norbert Chiazor, to give me a breakthrough in 2013, when I was sent to Thomson Reuters in London for a training in Investigative Journalism. A former boss, John Okiyi Kalu (Abia State Commissioner for Information), DSP Barr Ovie Omo-Agege are also persons who have encouraged me greatly in my career as a journalist. Among the many others who played good roles at one time or another are a former reporter with Vanguard Newspaper, Austin Ogwuda and a friend turned sister, Thelma Eliogu. My story won’t be complete without mentioning these persons who saw the pains in my smiles as I struggled to survive with my child. I’m eternally indebted to them.

Any regrets so far; have you ever thought of giving up?

I have no regrets. Yes, there are times when I’ve thought of giving up. It’s natural and I’m also a very emotional person, but I’m learning that nothing in life comes easy because even as smooth as drinking water appears to be, one gets choked in the process from time to time. I talk to myself and play Celine Dion’s songs to cheer myself up.

What is your ultimate goal in life?

To live and leave life with a mark; a positive one, I must say.

