Ijaw youths ask Bayelsa gov-elect to form unity govt

By Emma Amaize

IJAW Youth Council, IYC, has urged the Bayelsa Governor-elect, David Lyon, to form a unity government and immediately begin the process of reconciliation.

President of the council, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, in a statement, Sunday, said, “With Bayelsa gubernatorial election over and a winner having emerged, IYC is reiterating its earlier call for a unity government.”

“The incoming All Progressives Congress, APC, government should compose its government without border. By that we mean, it should incorporate the opposition parties in the incoming Bayelsa state executive committee.

“The governor-elect, His Excellency, Chief David Lyon, should also commence the process of reconciliation immediately to ensure that Bayelsa state is peaceful. Peace in Bayelsa state means peace in Ijaw land. The governor should strive to reconcile with all aggrieved persons for peace and development of the state and the Ijaw nation.

“The governor by his position is the leader of all Bayelsans and by extension the Ijaw nation. He, therefore, should carry everybody along notwithstanding political leanings.

“For sometimes now, Ijaw nation is missing in action in the liberation struggle due to the fact that our foremost socio-cultural organizations are engulfed in leadership crisis.

“The incoming governor should have the polarization and the leadership melees in the Ijaw National Congress, INC, and Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, in mind and thereby take a non-partisan step to resolve all pending issues,” he advised.

