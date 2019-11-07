IICC vows to enforce compulsory insurance policies

By Cynthia Alo

Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) has said it is set to enforce the compulsory insurance policies as mandated by law. The Council stated this at an enlightenment training programme on compulsory policies in Enugu State.

Compulsory insurance are the classes made compulsory by law with the objective of providing protection to third parties and the general public.”

Chairman, IICC, Mr Eddie Efekoha, stated: “It is as a result of lack of knowledge that many of the compulsory ones are neither taken up by concerned parties nor enforced by the relevant agencies or bodies set up for the purpose.”

Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Mrs Josephine Onyia, called for more enlightenment programmes of a similar nature to be held at various levels within the state and targeted at the industry’s stakeholders.

She pointed out that the enlightenment programme has changed the notion most of the participants had about insurance, The companies and the attitude to compulsory insurances.

