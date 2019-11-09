Breaking News
IGP redeploys senior police officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the redeployment of some Commissioners of Police who were recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General (AIG).

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said: “The newly deployed senior officers to zones and formations are Dan Bature, AIG DFA FHQ, Hyelasinda Musa, AIG PMF, Yunana Babas, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja and Dan Mohammed, AIG SPU

“Mua’zu  Halilu, AIG CTU, Rabiu Yusuf, AIG ICT, Ahmed Iliyasu, AIG Zone 2, Lagos, AIG Mohammed Kura, AIG Maritime, Zaki Ahmed, AIG Zone 6, Calabar and Zama Senchi, AIG Community Policing.

“Others are Bello Sadiq – AIG Zone 1, Kano, Austin Iwero, AIG DOPS FHQ and Lawal Ado, AIG Works,.”

The  IGP urged the newly redeployed officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the force.

He also directed the AIGs to ensure adequate supervision of their respective departments and formations to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the force for improved service delivery.

The posting and redeployment of the officers take immediate effect. (NAN)

 

