Igali to Lyon, form formidable team of experienced persons

says election victory from God

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Former Permanent Secretary and stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Amb. Godknows Igali, Monday, urged the declared winner of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Mr. David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to consider putting together a formidable team of experienced persons with good character to place development of the State on a fast lane.

Igali gave the advice in a statement​ signed by himself, where he congratulated Lyon on his victory, which he described as a victory from God.

The statement reads in part, “My family and I, and indeed, the members of the ‘PROJECT BAYELSA” team felicitate with you on your well-deserved landslide victory at the just concluded Bayelsa State Governorship Election, held on November 16, 2019.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially announced, but the people of Bayelsa have spoken in a very clear tone. More importantly, we realize that this is the work of God from whom power comes and we join to say, to HIM be all praise, glory, and worship.

“We especially, congratulate also, Deputy Governor-Elect, Senator Degi, your families, our former Governor and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, your campaign team and all members of the All Progressive Congress, especially in Bayelsa State. They have, clearly, worked very hard and with indescribable diligence to bring you thus far.

“From the outset, I urged you, as a true Christian and Ijaw patriot to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship in seeing the victory as a friendly game within the family. As the word of God says in Ecclesiastics Chapter 3, verse 1 “there is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens…..

“Open your heart wider and larger than you have ever done, and reach out to all other candidates across political parties. Rightfully, they have all invested in diverse ways in this political process which has produced you as the Chief Servant of the people and a first amongst equals. In particular, are the candidate and leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), your closest contenders. You must reach them; embracingly.

“It is important therefore that you look across party lines, all strata of society and put together teams of men and women with good character and temperament and with requisite experience and skills to support in drawing up a roadmap for you.

“This transcends manifesto of the APC and your campaign team to include the hopes and aspirations of the greater people of the state. The best journeys undertaken in life are often those commenced with clear roadmap and compass.”

Meanwhile, the former diplomat said the victory of the governor-elect was from God, and also expressed optimism that soon people of Bayelsa State will experience monumental development.

“As I had mentioned severally to you, I perceive that God who has lifted you so high is setting you up to take our people through great years of monumental progress and development. God’s way is deep and He’s sure set to use you”, he added.

vanguard