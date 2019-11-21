Breaking News
Translate

Ibrede celebrates cultural heritage in Lagos

On 2:09 amIn Newsby
Cultural performance 

Ibrede community in Ndokwa East Local Government of Delta State,would hold its annual Ibrede Day next Saturday.

A statement by Messrs. Howard Daferede and Charles Ighogbefa said the event would take place the Bsket Ball Court, Navy Barracks, behind Federal Government Press, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos. Activities lined up would commence at 12 noon.

The statement reads:”All sons and daughters of Ibrede community in Lagos and its environs shall converge as a one indivisible people with one language and tradition to celebrate her cultural heritage.

It is a day to consolidate on the peace recently attained after the war that tore the community apart for a period of five years .
It is hoped that this event shall bring back the unity, love, peace and mutual co-existence that naturally is in the heart of the sons and daughters of Ibrede.”

 

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.