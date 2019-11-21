Ibrede celebrates cultural heritage in Lagos

Ibrede community in Ndokwa East Local Government of Delta State,would hold its annual Ibrede Day next Saturday.

A statement by Messrs. Howard Daferede and Charles Ighogbefa said the event would take place the Bsket Ball Court, Navy Barracks, behind Federal Government Press, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos. Activities lined up would commence at 12 noon.

The statement reads:”All sons and daughters of Ibrede community in Lagos and its environs shall converge as a one indivisible people with one language and tradition to celebrate her cultural heritage.

It is a day to consolidate on the peace recently attained after the war that tore the community apart for a period of five years .

It is hoped that this event shall bring back the unity, love, peace and mutual co-existence that naturally is in the heart of the sons and daughters of Ibrede.”