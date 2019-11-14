Zlatan Ibrahimovic will bring his two-year spell in the MLS to a close in January after announcing that he will leave LA Galaxy when his contract expires on December 31.

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues…Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

The Swedish striker joined the Galaxy from Manchester United in March 2018 and went on to score 53 goals in 58 games across MLS and MLS Cup Playoffs, which has led to interest from several sides in Europe, most notably in Serie A.

“I came, I saw, I conquered,” Ibrahimovic wrote in a post on Instagram.”Thank you, LA Galaxy, for making me feel alive again.”To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome.”The story continues. Now go back to watching baseball!”

MLS commissioner Don Garber stated that AC Milan would be Ibrahimovic’s next destination, although Napoli have also been strongly linked.

Source: Marca

Vanguard News