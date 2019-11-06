Ibom Specialist hospital to begin training Radiologists in 2020

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Ibom Multi-Specialist Hospital in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state will begin the training of Radiologist specialists from next year, 2020

The Chief Medical Director, Dr. Emmanuel Ekanem who disclosed this yesterday to newsmen added that the hospital has successfully operated 10 free open-heart surgeries on children.

Ekanem who explained that the hospital was chosen in the country for the pediatric operations because it met the criteria set by the sponsor, disclosed that the successful operations were carried out in collaboration with the Hospitals for Humanities.

“Since I came on board in July 2019, we have done two brain operations. We have done one spinal cord surgery. I did not need to bring anybody from outside. The hands we need are available. I have what I need but as we expand, we will need more people.

“Yes, there is no hospital that is self-sufficient in all things. The Hospital for Humanities is helping us; they have done a number of heart surgeries, and much of the equipment they use is from here.

“Next week, we are going to remove a brain tumour with an entirely Nigerian crew. We have done a spinal cord surgery and the person is recovering in the ward. We will start training Radiologists from next year, not undergraduates but specialists,”

Speaking, Mr. Kenneth Smith, a documentarian with the Hospitals for Humanities said the facilities in the hospital attracted them to the facility.

“We have a 100 percent success rate in each surgery and we have people coming all over from the United Kingdom, UK and United States to make it happen, and also with Nigeran Doctors.

“This is my sixth trip as a documentarian and this is the best. There is a lot of potentials in this hospital. For example, the radiography machine here is second to none.

“Whoever had the initial vision of this hospital had a good vision. The facilities here are optimum but more can be done,” he stated.

