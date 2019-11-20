Ibadan Tech-U announces resumption date for students

By Adeola Badru

THE First Technical University, Ibadan, (Tech-U) has announced the resumption date for the 2019/2020 academic session.

According to the statement by the Media Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor, Mr Wole Adejumo, registration for courses will commence on December 18, 2019, while lectures will commence on Monday, January 6, 2020.

The management of Tech-U, Nigeria’s premier technical university, also announced in the statement that, newly admitted students are expected to come into residence on Sunday, December 8, 2019, ahead of the orientation programme which has been scheduled to commence on Monday, December 9 and run till December 20, 2019.

Meanwhile, returning students are expected back on campus by January 5, 2020.

