I thought I was going to die ― Aisha Lawal

Beautiful actress, Aisha Lawal, has revealed how scared she felt last year during her childbirth; thinking she was going to die.

In a post sharing the complications she faced during childbirth that almost took her life, the popular Yoruba actress had this to say.

“365 days ago, the angel of death kept knocking, but my faithful God said NO, not today, not anytime soon. One whole week of persistent false contractions/labour, Baby rested on pelvic bone, could not walk or bend, sagging cervix, 13 hrs of serious labour, serious tears and stitches after vagina birth, sudden postpartum hemorrhage, causes not known, emergency theatre, lungs collating water while undergoing treatment in theatre while I was unconscious.

48 hrs in ICU (All this while my mind kept telling me I was not gonna make it) stitches got healed finally exactly 1 month after childbirth. So tell me, why I won’t be grateful?” she posted.

