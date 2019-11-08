By Dayo Johnson – Akure

After over a month stay in Abuja for an undisclosed ailment, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu arrived the state saying he is back stronger, refreshed and ready to serve the people with full vigour.

Akeredolu admitted that he stayed in Abuja to recuperate.

“I did sought medical attention but not as overblown by the opposition party.” Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu stated while clearing the air on his absence from the state.

He was received at the Akure Airport by a mammoth crowd comprising of traditional rulers, members of the state executive council led by the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi, the state party chairman Ade Adetimehin and party chieftains and members across the 18 council areas of the state.

Traditional rulers at the airport include the Olowa of Igbara-Oke Oba Dr Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Dr Fredrick E.O. Akinruntan, Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, Osemawe of Ondo Oba Dr Adesimbo Kiladejo, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin. Members of state House of Assembly, Local government Chairmen, Market men and Women among others.

He said while he was in Abuja, he treated files and was able to secure some business opportunities for the state.

Speaking with newsmen, the governor said ”Yes, I needed to seek medical attention. It was nothing so serious as overblown because it is routine. But on my return, I needed to take some time off to strengthen the attention based on advice. It wasn’t as serious as people blew it.

”But basically, my stay back in Abuja was indeed not a serious period to even rest because I had to attend to a lot of issues that will move the state forward.

”I received in audience a word-class Medical Foundation, Medicus International from Germany as I presided over the signing of the MoU for them to build a World-class Medical city in Akure.

”You are aware that I attended the Governors Forum meeting as well as the National Economic Council meeting and several others.

”Of particular note was the meeting I held with the World Bank that will bring in capital of about $19 million for the development of the state.

”As you can see, I’m back fresher and stronger to continue the work the good people of the state mandated me to do

Recall that his absence in the state had attracted criticism from stakeholders across the state.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party had asked the state House of Assembly to action following the abandoning of the state by the governor as a result of his health challenges.

