I sold two human skulls for N12,000 ― Suspect reveals

By Esther Onyegbula

A cemetery vault builder Kazim Olarewaju who works at Okesuna Cemetery in Adeniji Adele area of Lagos island has revealed that he sold two human skulls for N12,000.

Olarewaju who was arrested by policemen attached to Adeniji Adele Division, Lagos State Police Command alongside two other suspects: Muritala Salami and Amidu Kazeem explained that this was the second time he was trading in human parts.

Narrating how he got involved in the act, Kazim Olarenwaju said “I work at Okesuna cemetery on September mr Murtala Salami and his relatives came to the cemetery to bury a relative after the burial he said I should help get biscuit. I told him I don’t know what that is. He said it was a human skull.”

Immediately I told him I can’t. He collected my number and left but continued to call me till I bulged.

Initially, I asked him to come to the cemetery and take it himself when he came and I helped him to take the bag outside the cemetery gate so that the security won’t suspect anything. The first time he paid me 12,000 for the two skulls.”

Last week he called me again I told him to stay clear but he kept threatening me till I agreed to help him get two human skulls. It was while I was taking delivery of his order that I was arrested by the police.”

Explaining further, Kasim said “I started working at the cemetery two years ago and I have never been involved in a thing like this before I met Muritala.

Second suspect account

According to the second suspect, a traditional herbal drink seller, “I met Kasim when we went to the cemetery to bury a relative. I told him to help me with human skull which he did after three days. I paid him N12,000 for the first delivery.”

Explaining what he does with the human skulls, Muritala Salami said I used the human skull to make charms to enable me get more clients.

I ground the dried human skull, mix it with pepper and take it with local gin first thing in the morning before taking anything.

Before I did the jazz I made about N30,000 daily from the sales of “agbo” traditional herbal drink but afterwards I began to make between N80,000 to N100,000

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State police command DSP Bala Elkana said the investigation is ongoing and that the suspects will be charged to Court.

Vanguard News Nigeria.