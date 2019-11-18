I saw one of my son’s suspected killers with his head – Dad

Onozure Dania

A prosecution witness in a murder case in Lagos, Mr. Kayode Makinde, on Monday told the State High court sitting in Igbosere that he saw one of the two suspected killers of his teenage son holding his head.

He said the accused cut the deceased head from the body and were holding it when I got to the police station.

The witness stated these when the accused – Saheed Obadimeji and Ayodeji Obadimeji – were arraigned in court over the alleged killing of the 13-year-old Joseph Makinde.

Makinde, a Welder said one of the defendants was holding his son’s head while the other was holding the remaining parts of the body.

The witness, who is the first prosecution witness in the case, and was led in evidence in chief by the Lagos State prosecution counsel, Mr. Yusuf Sule, said that he knows the defendants and that they live in the same area at Sapati Town in Ibeju- Lekki area of the state

He told Justice Adedoye Akintoye that the defendants are of the same mother but different fathers.

Makinde said one of his neighbour’s simply known as Femi, had sent the deseased on an errand to the next street at Sapati Town to help him withdraw money from Automated Teller Machine (ATM) when he was killed.

The witness said his son who never stayed out late, had left the house at 6:30 p.m., for the ATM and after waiting endlessly for him to return, he reported the matter at Elemoro Police station at Ibeju- Lekki.

He said the policemen on duty told him to come back to the police station after 24 hours.

Makinde said: ” On the next day, I returned to the police station and the police took me to where a police patrol van was parked and showed me the booth of the van and said look in the back, and immediately I saw the dead body of my son, the first defendant was holding his head while the second one was holding the body.”

“The police arrested Femi who sent my son on an errand to the ATM, they took the defendants to Panti and at Panti, I was asked what happened and I narrated what had happened to them and they told me they were working on it.”

