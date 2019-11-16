Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

I pray to God to give me a hardworking man – Actress, Christabel Egbenya

On 9:00 amIn Entertainmentby

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful Enugu-based Nollywood actress famous for her raunchy roles in the movies ‘Room 202’ and ‘Kingdom of Pleasure’ has confessed that she prays to God to bless her with a hardworking man as a husband.

The beautiful actress and Chief Executive Officer of Labell Beauty World in Enugu spilled the beans in a post to celebrate the anniversary of her cosmetics shop, which she said has been running without help from any man or woman.

Appeal Court Ruling: Gov Emmanuel reaffirms commitment to service(Opens in a new browser tab)

She wrote, “Thank you lord even without a single support from anybody, I kept the hustling going everyday it not easy to run a cosmetic business alone but God you are there for me. Sometimes I go down crying because I see something to add in my business but no helper no supporter but I know one day when the time is right God will do his wonders and no man or woman can stop it. I will be greater than this in life is just matter of time. I am a strong woman. I pray to God to give me a hard working man that knows my worth and invest in me. Happy anniversary to labellBeautyworld . I am so proud of my lovely myself️. Thank you lord.

Christabel Egbenya has featured in over 60 films and still counting.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.