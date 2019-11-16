I pray to God to give me a hardworking man – Actress, Christabel Egbenya

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful Enugu-based Nollywood actress famous for her raunchy roles in the movies ‘Room 202’ and ‘Kingdom of Pleasure’ has confessed that she prays to God to bless her with a hardworking man as a husband.

The beautiful actress and Chief Executive Officer of Labell Beauty World in Enugu spilled the beans in a post to celebrate the anniversary of her cosmetics shop, which she said has been running without help from any man or woman.

She wrote, “Thank you lord even without a single support from anybody, I kept the hustling going everyday it not easy to run a cosmetic business alone but God you are there for me. Sometimes I go down crying because I see something to add in my business but no helper no supporter but I know one day when the time is right God will do his wonders and no man or woman can stop it. I will be greater than this in life is just matter of time. I am a strong woman. I pray to God to give me a hard working man that knows my worth and invest in me. Happy anniversary to labellBeautyworld . I am so proud of my lovely myself️. Thank you lord.

Christabel Egbenya has featured in over 60 films and still counting.

Vanguard