I never said poor people are terrible – Liz Anjorin

By Ayo Onikoyi

Top Nollywood Yoruba actress, Liz Anjorin has debunked the story published by Potpourri on this page last week quoting her to have said in a past interview that poor people are terrible people, saying the context in which she made the statement was misconstrued.

Speaking with Potpourri on her displeasure with the story she said it was malicious to have brought up an interview she granted years ago and treated it as fresh, adding that what she meant by the statement was quite different from the way it was perceived.

She said ‘poor’ in the statement is not in ‘riches or wealth’ but in the quality of mind and reasoning. According to her explanation, a man can have millions in his account and still be poor to her because of the quality of his thinking or reasoning.

“Go and look at the content again, What I said is that what you have in your account does not determine how rich you are. If I’m talking about being poor it is not what you have in your account, it is your brain. What you have in your brain is what determines what you have. Some people are rich but are poor upstairs yet some are poor but very intelligent. Go and check my profile I don’t discriminate. I pick people from the street. I have over 15 students I sent to the university from my pocket. I need to be celebrated not castigated,” she said.

While Potpourri apologises to the screen goddess and businesswoman for opening an old wound, it is pertinent to note that the story was not sponsored by any individual. It was dug up as an effort of research to revisit a likely story that may trend. We do not hold her in contempt and there’s no agenda by this medium to run her or any concerns of hers down.

Vanguard