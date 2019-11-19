By Emma Amaize

HIS razor-sharp voice screaming ‘Okowa Rice, Okowa Rice Okowa Rice’ is clearly identifiable, as you saunter into Ogbeogonogo Market, the major marketplace at Asaba, capital of Delta State, through the designated Car Park area.

His blaring that resonated above other clatters in the market was what attracted NDV and that is how he draws attention of buyers to his product, Okowa Rice, loaded in a wheelbarrow.

Forty-eight-year-old Patrick Ikogwe from Amai, Ukwuani Local Government Area, who hopes to go into planting and processing of rice, is full of thanks to the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who he has never met, for changing his life.

He told NDV: “I have never met Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, aka Ekwueme, but God has used him to turn around my life.”

Asked how it happened, he said: “Before now, I was into selling of school bags, travelling bags, ladies bags and all of that. Then, sequel to the 2015 election, I wanted to campaign for the governor, the governorship candidate of PDP at the time, in my own little way. Therefore, I came up with a campaign idea of Okowa Rice with my wheelbarrow.

“One week into that, some persons approached me that they are impressed with what I am doing with the campaign slogan, Okowa Rice.

“They said they have N2 million from the governor to support my business and ever since them, my business has soared.

“Right now, I hardly sell bags and shoes. I have over 50-100 bags of rice bought with the money I received from Okowa’s aides to support my business.

“I do not produce rice, I buy and sell. But some day, I am hoping to plant and process rice. At that time in 2015, I was having financial difficulties and when the N2 million came, other people were selling rice at N90, but because I had assistance from Okowa, I started selling N70 to subsidise it.

“Even right now, because I had assistance from Okowa, when others are selling N100 for a cup, I sell N70 to N90. Okowa Rice is more subsidised than any other rice in Ogbeogonogo Market, Asaba, because of the help I got from the governor.”

Vanguard