By Egufe Yafugborhi

A 200 level student of the Niger Delta University, NDU, Bayelsa state, Chinedu Okoli, says she never believed Glo Recharge & Win Promo was real till she emerged winner of a ‘Keke Napep’(Tricycle) Wednesday.

Okoli was presented her ‘Keke’ in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, among other winners following the latest draws on the promo by the telecommunications giant where subscribers stand to win various items by recharging minimum N200 credit on their phones.

Okoli said, “I never expected it because I never had faith in these promos all the while, but I just subscribed with glo normally. I was surprised when they called and said I have won a ‘Keke’ and I should come to be presented in Port Harcourt.

“This luck has come timely. This prize will help in providing extra income to ease the strain on my parents in taking care of my school bills. Everyone in the house and even friends in school have started using glo since I won”

Among other winners following the 3rd draws supervised by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Calabar, Cross Rivers based custom officer, Philips James and Honest Amos, a Port Harcourt businessman, also won milling machines.

A total of five tricycles, 20 sewing machines, 20 power generating sets and 15 milling machines were presented in Port Harcourt just as the 3rd draws were held with winners to receive prizes at the 4th presentation billed for Ibadan, Oyo state.

Vanguard