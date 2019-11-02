Vanguard Logo

I need a husband, I’m single, Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okeke cries out

By Ayo Onikoyi

Whether seeking attention or acting out a fantasy or plainly speaking out her problem, a budding Nollywood actress known as Cynthia Amaka Okeke, and who calls herself ‘OfficiaCici’ on Instagram hijacked the attention of so many people when she posted a video, frantically crying out that she needs a husband.

The sensually busty and beautiful actress cut a picture of the proverbial ‘damsel in distress’ in the video, looking dejected, desperate and almost hysterical.

“Does anybody want a wife? I’m single. I got no kids, I can cook. People say I’m funny. Your Mama doesn’t love me. Do you want a wife?” she wailed in the video.

“Biko, drop your thoughts and send your application to my manager. If you are ready we will be getting married next week,” she added.

Of course, there was a barrage of comments, both negative and positive. But it appeared the actress knew exactly what she did and what to expect and she had an ample reaction to every query on her page.

“I have a new theory in life; what other people think of me is truly none of my business,” she said in another post.

