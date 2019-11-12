I ‘m the new school 2face Idibia – Singer, Chuvano

By Ayo Onikoyi

Otuya Chukwuneku Valentino, popularly known as Chuvano, is a song writer and afro pop artist signed to Hmb Entertainment. Chuvano, has overtime delivered classical music with deep rooted lyrics.

His teeming fans have been likening him to other artists like Kizz Daniel and even Victor AD.

But in a recent encounter, Chuvano told our correspondent who he thinks he should be likened to.

He is emphatic that he is the new school 2Face Idibia and wants to be so, hinting that he is pressing to surpass 2Face’s attainment: “I don’t sing about things that can only be imagined or tunes that can only be danced away with seasons.

‘’I make music that both the young and old can relate with. My music preaches real life ideologies and promotes positivity.

“There’s always a strong message of motivation in my songs and the intention is to get people inspired towards success and greatness when they listen to my music.

“I haven’t seen any Afrobeat artiste go this deep lyrically like I do, except maybe Burna Boy.

“So I shouldn’t be likened to anyone else in the industry other than 2Baba and Burna Boy.

The 25-year-old singer and entertainer who hails from Delta State, was born on Feb 14, 1994, in Kano.

He is a graduate of the University of Benin where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree (B.A Hons) in English and Literature.

At the moment, he has featured in several entertainment-related activities such as modelling, acting, broadcasting, event management and singing.

Those who Chuvano admit he is famous for his high-tempo, romantic and motivational studio single “Smile” which features Teni the Entertainer and “Village Meeting” which features DJ KB.

His most recent body of work “Tiny Boy,” has earned him a new nick “Tiny Boy of Africa,” signaling that he might be the very big act this generation of music lovers will be waiting for.

Vanguard