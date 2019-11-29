I had sleepless night over Appeal Court judgement ― Gov. Mohammed

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has said that he had a sleepless night, the day before the Appeal Court sitting at Jos upheld his victory at the 2019 governorship election in Bauchi state.

Earlier on Friday, a 5-man panel, led by Justice O. A Otisi had dismissed all four grounds of appeal filed by the All Progressive Congress, APC and its gubernatorial candidate in the election, Mohammed Abubakar for lack of merit.

The governor, in a chat with journalists on Friday, said he is extending the olive branch to politicians in the opposition to work with him in order to improve the fortunes of people of the state.

He further stated that he has forfeited the N500,000 fine awarded to him by the court, while appealing to aggrieved politicians to sheath their swords.

Mohammed’s words: “Honestly I had sleepless night yesterday and prayed all night to God for my victory to be upheld. Because, as you know, only God gives victory. Our victory today is a testimony of the majesty of the judicial process where the court raised the bar of honour, distinction and confidence as the last hope of the common man.

“I wish to extend my hand of fellowship to my opponent and his supporters to join us in the honourable quest to rebuild Bauchi state. I have noticed the fine of N500,000 awarded by the court in our favour, my humbly self and my party have forfeited the fine.”

