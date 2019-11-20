Vanguard Logo

I don’t need her now my wife is back

Dear Bunmi,

Five years ago, I came back to the country without my wife. When I called on my father, I met this school teacher with him, and it was obvious they were lovers. She insisted that I should come to say hello to her and I did. When I called at her place, she was in the bedroom. In fact, it was a one-room apartment and the only chair in the room was very close to the bed.

To cut a long story short, she seduced me. She was surprisingly good in bed and I continued the affair until my wife came home with the kids, last year. Now, this woman wants our relationship to continue, but I don’t want any scandal. My wife would skin me alive if she ever found out I’d been sleeping with a woman old enough to be her mother. How do I get rid of her?

Omooba, by e-mail.

 Dear Omooba,

You should have thought of the possibility of a scandal before you got carried away by this cheap affair and let it drag on for too long. Now that you no longer have any use of your dad’s ex, I suggest that you explain your plight to her…with a hefty good-bye present.

Hopefully, she’ll see your point. If she doesn’t, then you should brace yourself for the fury of a woman scorned!

