I didn’t send thugs to attack anybody in Oginibu- Gbagi

By Emma Amaze

ASABA- FORMER Minister of State (Education) , Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has described as untrue social media report that he purportedly sent thugs to attack a member of his community, Oginibu in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Ms. Jennifer Dafiovo, Media Assistant to Gbagi, in a statement, said, “Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi is a law-abiding and upstanding member of the society known for his entrepreneurial prowess, political sagacity and philanthropic ventures to aid the less privileged in his immediate environment.”

READ ALSO:

“The general public is advised to ignore any Facebook post and statement sponsored by detractors and those who hate Olorogun Gbagi, and who he represents. The true position is that some so-called leaders sponsored some persons to attack members of the community executive in the bid to hijack leadership of the community.

“The person they drove nail in his head and those they cut with machete were all brought before the Commissioner of Police on Monday in Asaba. Olorogun Gbagi demanded for justice for the victims the very moment the matter was brought to his notice, and has in fact, been responsible for their medical treatment.

“In reaction to the misunderstanding, which occurred in the community, the former Minister has dedicated his time and resources to get the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka to take action and the Commissioner advised the feuding parties to maintain the peace on Monday in Asaba.

“He urged the Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor, to lead government team to settle the crisis. The team is meeting with the warring parties next Monday.

“Olorogun Gbagi is not known for violence and has never instigated a violent act. Let it be known that he wants the full weight of the law to be brought to bear on anyone tarnishing the image he has spent all his life building,.” she said.