Breaking News
Translate

I didn’t send thugs to attack anybody in Oginibu- Gbagi

On 8:28 pmIn Newsby

By Emma Amaze

Gbagi

ASABA- FORMER Minister of State (Education) , Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has described as untrue social media report that he purportedly sent thugs to attack a member of  his community, Oginibu in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Ms. Jennifer Dafiovo, Media Assistant to Gbagi, in a statement, said, “Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi is a law-abiding and upstanding member of the society  known for his entrepreneurial prowess, political sagacity and philanthropic  ventures to aid the less privileged in his immediate environment.”

READ ALSO:Power rotation treaty: Okowa’ll complete 8 years, handover to Urhobo in 2023 – Gbagi(Opens in a new browser tab)

“The general public is advised to ignore any Facebook post and statement sponsored by detractors and those who hate Olorogun Gbagi, and who he represents. The true position is that some so-called leaders sponsored some persons to attack members of the community executive in the bid to hijack leadership of the community.

“The person they drove nail in his head and those they cut with machete were all brought before the Commissioner of Police on Monday in Asaba. Olorogun Gbagi demanded for justice for the victims the very moment the  matter was brought to his notice, and has in fact, been responsible for their medical treatment.

“In reaction to the misunderstanding, which occurred in the community, the former Minister has dedicated his time and resources to get the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka to take action  and the Commissioner advised the feuding parties to maintain the peace on Monday in Asaba.

“He urged the Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor, to lead government team to settle the crisis. The team is meeting with the warring parties next Monday.

“Olorogun Gbagi is not known for violence and has never instigated a violent act. Let it be known that he wants the full weight of the law to be brought to bear on anyone tarnishing  the  image he has spent all his life building,.” she said.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.