I decided to tell my story so that another person won’t tell it for me – Rear Admiral Alison Madueke

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

The public presentation of the autobiography of Rear Admiral Alison Madueke titled “Riding the storms with God in my sails” yesterday at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, was dominated by strong feelings and expressions of nostalgia of what a good country Nigeria used to be before it was driven to the precipice where it is today.

The feelings were reminiscent of the title of Chinua Achebe’s book, “There was a Country”. And not a few speakers at that gathering of prominent Nigerians actually used that Achebe’s book title, “There was a country” in their speeches. In fact, one of the speakers, Retired Vice Admiral Ezeoba, wept openly for the country after recounting his experiences of the good old days.

Speaking at the end of the presentation, the author, Rear Admiral Alison Madueke said: “I have only told a story, the story of my life. You might ask: why did you decide to tell your story? I decided to tell my story so that no other person will tell my story for me.” He said when one had been in public office many of the things he says and does can be misinterpreted, citing examples with an incident where he was said to have addressed traditional rulers in Enugu State as “guys” shortly after he arrived from Washington D.C to Enugu as the military Governor of Anambra State.

“So, it is good to tell your story. The incident that led to our retirement; my fellow victim (Major-General Chris Alli, former Chief of Army Staff) is here. What was it? It is in this book.”

He also recounted the newspaper headline of Weekend Classique of September 16, 1994: “MADUEKE NAMED IN ARMS DEAL” after he had been retired. He said he was shocked to read the fake news that he was importing arms with Navy Ships. “They said I joined forces with MC Alli.” According to Madueke, those who fabricated the story took it round the media houses, but none agreed to publish it. “It was only Weekend Classique that took N250, 000 and agreed to publish it. The publication, is here in this book. So that is the reason I had to come out and say what happened. We took a stance that was for the benefit of this country. and we agreed that if we were sacked, so be it. But we are still here. Some of the people that asked us to go are no longer here. So, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I thank you so much for being part of my story (by coming here today) I love you.”

Other dignitaries who attended the event are the Chairman, Vice Admiral Akin Aduwo, former Chief of Naval Staff; Major-General Chris Alli, former Chief of Naval Staff; Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, former Chief of General Staff; Vice Admiral Jubril Ayinla; Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu; HRM, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, the Alake of Egbaland; HRM Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, The Obi of Onitsha; The book reviewer, Prof, Paul Egbuna Modum; Ambassador/Prof. George Obiozor; Dr. Paschal Dozie, the book launcher; Justice Rosaline Ukeje and many other VIPs too numerous to mention.

