I can never wish my enemy well – Yul Edochie

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie has come out to say he will never pray for his enemies and wish them well, as he does not believe in wishing an enemy well, while the enemy is out to do him evil.

In a post on his twitter handle, the actor tweeted: ”I don’t believe in praying for my enemies and wishing them well. You can’t be planning evil for me and I’ll be busy praying for you. Lie lie!! I wish you what you wish me. Simple. And every day I’ll be firing psalm 35 and psalm 109 on your head”.

Ever since Yul Edochie became politically active, he has made his voice heard on many trending issues in the society. Just recently, he questioned the culture of Nigerians spending a lot on burying loved ones; wondering why Nigerians won’t spend on the loved ones when they are alive, rather than spending lavishly on burial ceremonies.

In another development, Yul Edochie has called on upcoming actors to stop jumping into Nollywood without learning from “the master”, as several other people are doing the same thing without results and getting frustrated.

Vanguard