I brought the children at the sum of N140,000 — child trafficker reveals

By Esther Onyegbula, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating a couple Mr Chukwunoso Happiness and his wife Blessing over their involvement in the trafficking two children.

Mrs Blessing Chukwunoso was arrested on October 31st at about 8:30pm after the police attached to the Divisional police Ojo division, received credible intelligence, that the couple were involved in child trafficking.

Sequel to the intelligence report, detectives from Ojo Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Abdullah Malah, tracked Chukwunonso Blessing (30) of No 23 Masebinu Street, Igbede, Ojo to a motor park at Alaba International Market while attempting to board a vehicle to Onitsha, Anambra State with two children.

According to eyewitness Nonso Paul who spoke to Vanguard, we found the woman along Alaba International Market with two children trying to board a vehicle to Onitsha, Anambra State. Upon questioning, she claimed that the boys were adopted by her husband Chukwunoso Happiness from a Motherless Baby home in Jos, Plateau State and brought to Lagos. That she was taking them to Onitsha to meet her husband.”

However trouble started on November 1st at about 7am when the said husband was also arrested by the Police. He confessed to have brought the kids at the sum of N140,000 from one Mama Oyoo of Jos township.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command DSP Bala Elkana said two children namely Joshua James aged 6 and Samuel Gbawune aged 3 recovered and efforts are emplaced to identify their parents and reunite them. The Command call on motor park operators, unions and well meaning Nigerians to keep an eye on passengers with kids that appear in suspicious manner.”

