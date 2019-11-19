Hyponatremia: 5 effects of excess water in the body

By Lawal Sherifat

It is a common saying that too much of anything is bad for the body and water consumption is not left out of the equation. Consumption of water is essential for the body to function properly but excessive consumption of water leads to a condition called hyponatremia.

Hyponatremia is simply a condition of low sodium level in the blood which is a resultant factor of overhydration. Overhydration occurs when the body consumes more water than is needed.

Here are five effects of excessive water consumption in the body:

Excess water can lead to lower sodium levels in the body, which may further lead to nausea, vomiting, cramp, and fatigue. This condition is known as hyponatremia.

Excessive water consumption can cause fatigue and tiredness. Your kidneys are responsible for filtering the water you drink through your body and making sure the fluid levels in your bloodstream are balanced. With too much water, your kidneys may have to work even harder, creating a stressful reaction from your hormones that leave your body stressed and tired.

Excessive water consumption may lead to depletion of potassium, which is an essential nutrient. This may cause symptoms like leg pain, irritation and chest pain.

Excessive water consumption causes the failure of your body to absorb the fluid. This may result in too much urination; when you drink lots of water at once, you tend to urinate frequently.

Headaches are signs of both over-hydration and dehydration. When you drink too much water, the salt consumption in your blood reduces, causing the cells in the organs throughout your body to swell.

Diagnosis can be made by taking a blood sugar test or through doctor examinations. The easiest way is to check the colour of the urine if it is dark yellow; then more water is needed in the body. However, it is best to see a doctor to know your water needs.

This content is informative but not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion

vanguard