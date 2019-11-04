Human actions bane of environmental hazards – Stakeholders

By Elizabeth Uwandu & Chiamaka Uba

Stakeholders who recently gathered at a one-day conference with the theme “Fight Against Environmental Hazards”, organised by Green Club, University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba, have lamented effects of climate change which are responsible for pollution, flooding, erosion, ulcer among other health as currently experienced in the country.

Speaking during the one-day event, the President of the Club, Mr. Mr Oreoluwa Bello, said the event was aimed at discussing issues that cause pollution and environmental degradation, and also raise awareness of the effects of climate change and global warming.

According to Bello: “ One of the hazards of human actions on the environment is the reduction of life expectancy. With what we see everyday in cases of flooding, erosion and ulcer among other forms of diseases, we hope as a Club and through conferences like this to promote life expectancy through environmental advocacy”.

In her remarks, Mrs. Akintoye R.O. from Lagos state Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, noted that Nigerians suffer from various environmental problems without knowing the causes and solutions to them.

“Flood remains part of the problem of our country due to the fact that we are ignorant of our actions. Our attitude to disposing waste not only increases flooding, but increases the rate of water borne disease. Again, open burning and emissions from generators and vehicles, etc are enough to increase heart related diseases.

“For instance, the cow skin (Pomo) as locally called that we buy and eat, most of them are burnt with tires. The effect and implication of this, is the rise in ulcer among Nigerians”, she said.

On his part, a Director at National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, Professor Aliyu Jauro, who was represented by Mrs. Bolarinwa Ogechukwu, called for concerted efforts to tackle the effects of climate change and global warming.

Prof. Jauro emphasized on the need to achieve Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, through the youths’ participation.

He said “Our young people have the moral obligation to protect the world. They are the future and they bear the consequences of environmental degradation. If we all can have a conscious attitude towards protecting the environment, we can be sure a clean and healthy environment for Nigerians. We all should be part of the recycling industry”

The event which saw the presentation of awards by Mr. Bello, President, Green Club, UNILAG, to environmental advocates, had the presence of Comrade Abobade Dauda, a Graduate of industrial chemistry, Mr. Olalekan Sipasi, founder of Project Ozone, and an advocate of tree planting.

Others present were:Dr. Adelopo Abdul Ganiyu, Head of Department of Parks and Gardens UNILAG, Maryann and Thaoban founder,Noble Heart Children Foundation and Mr. Ajayi Adeyinka .

