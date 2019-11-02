How your physical wellness can unlock your happiness

By Tochi

This week we look at an aspect of life which in many ways can be described as the “center”. I watched a Netflix documentary about the life of an American author Joan Didion.

She shared her painful experiences of dealing with the loss of her husband and her only child. It was a hard one to watch because I believe these circumstances will devastate anyone’s existence in more ways than one and through her personal experiences it obviously did.

“The center will not hold” is the title of her documentary and that title captures her story perfectly well too.

The phrase left me with a lot of thoughts and my research led me to its original source. W. B Yeats in his poem written after World War One used the same phrase – he used it to describe a collapse in the world order. The line of the poem reads “Things fall apart; the center cannot hold”.

I bet you are wondering how all this relates to your physical wellness, right?

I am sure you have heard the saying “Health is wealth”- these three words are as powerful and as true as night and day. There’s no doubt that optimum health is an advantage to building a successful life because every day you need ample amounts of energy to accomplish your goals and your body represents the pillar on which everything else is built.

The physical wellness aspect of our lives implies that we take care of our bodies for optimal performance and by doing so we ensure that “things don’t fall apart so the center will hold”

An individual who pays attention to their Physical wellness is one who gives the body the proper care it needs. To enjoy overall physical wellness there needs to be a balance of physical activity, nutrition and mental well-being. It is recognizing and practicing the behaviors that facilitate vitality and physical energy.

It is also coming into the powerful realization that you are solely responsible and you can also influence how much energy you have; how strong you feel and how much vitality you have to accomplish your life’s mission, and all of these are based on your decision to either engage in physical wellness activities or not.

A combination of a good diet, regular physical activity and rest will serve as the right foundation to build on. A recent study by researchers at the University of Guelph in Canada found a significant difference between the heart health of swimmers and runners, confirming that exercising greatly affected the left ventricle for improved performance which leads to an important message that regular exercise is good for hearts.

A good diet isn’t suggestive of dieting, I don’t ascribe to diets either especially restrictive ones because I think many times they are unsustainable. I believe living in Lagos is already an uphill battle so if doing something as simple as eating will lead to disruption, then even the most personal growth enthusiast will opt-out.

A method I ascribe to a good diet is “Mindful Eating”- It is a simple approach I created (a mindset) towards food with a focus on nutrition, portion control and infusing a variety of choices in your diet.

Mindful eating encourages learning about diet and nutrition and also paying attention to proportions and ratios of healthy VS junk food.

Often times we are forced to sit in one place by an illness or total exhaustion and this shouldn’t be the case. It is important to develop a body maintenance system that helps you rejuvenate and reset as many times as your body tells you, yes your body speaks, that nagging pain in your neck or back, that persistent headache even after several painkillers or the overwhelming feeling of tiredness that affects the quality of your family time. All these can be indicators of stress and stress is not to be allowed free rein.

What’s an article without tips.

Tip 1: Consume a healthy diet with a focus on nutrition

Tip 2: Be physically active. Gym, walking, sports or running- find what makes you move and burn calories.

Tip 3: Abstain from substance abuse. Drink alcohol responsibly, refrain from the use of tobacco and non-prescription drugs.

Tip 4: Active Rest. Sleep, Spa dates, Retreats, Cinemas. Find activities that reset your physical state and lead to energy boosts.

Did you find this helpful? Please share so others can also begin their journey to physical wellness. I can’t wait for the next edition where we take up another dimension to wellness.

Thank you for reading.

Vanguard