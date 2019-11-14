How WIMBIZ is encouraging equality, diversity – Aboderin-Talabi

By Blessing Eboigbe& Tobiloba Sanusi

Outgoing Chairperson of Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, Mrs.Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, has said that the organisation is encouraging equality and diversity in the workplace.

She said this in Lagos at the 2019 conference of the organisation with the theme: Empowerment and Capacity Building.

The event was witnessed by more than 2000 women who converged to deliberate on issues of mutual benefit.

According to her, women should leverage on their strengths and the inherent ability within them to make something out of their future.

She said: “Being reactionary or passive limits the range of our choices. The future takes the form we give it. We have to deliberately take steps to shape the future we desire for ourselves, our family, an our community.”

The keynote speakers at the event, First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi and Founder of Africa Leadership Group, Fred Swaniker, discussed the critical roles that diverse, multi-talented women would play in the world of business, politics and management.

Attendees were also treated to insightful panel discussions and workshops on topics that included closing the wage gap, building solidarity, financial planning, advocacy and entrepreneurship.

WIMBIZ also honoured two women recognized for blazing the trail in the civil service, having contributed to the growth and sustainability of the public sector. According to the organization, these women broke the glass ceiling by being the first two women to head the civil service of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Chairman of Chantaly Engineering Services, Engr Ebele Okeke (OON, CFR) and Board Member of SunTrust Bank, Amal Inyingiala (CFR) received the 2019 WIMBIZ Female Achievers Awards, presented by First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun.

Speakers at the two-day event included: Consul General at U.S. Consulate General Lagos, Claire Pierangelo; British Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja, Gill Atkinson; Founding Partner at Banwo & Ighodalo, Asue Ighodalo; Nigerian journalist Kiki Mordi; Senior Vice Chair of Standard Chartered Bank, Bola Adesola; MD, Siemens Nigeria, Onyeche Tifase and Group Exec Director at Rainoil Limited, Godrey Ogbechie among others.

According to outgoing WIMBIZ Board of Trustees Chair, Mrs Funmi Roberts, the 2019 conference recorded the largest number of registrations in the history of the conference till date.

Vanguard