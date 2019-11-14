How we mould students determines quality of graduates – Bishop Oyedepo

By Adesina Wahab

The Chancellor, who is also the Chairman, Board of Regents, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Dr David Oyedepo, has said the type of moulding students are given while is school will determine the quality of graduates they will be.

He stated this during the 18th matriculation ceremony of the institution held recently.

Oyedepo therefore said it was due to that the management of the university made it a policy to use scriptural and biblical principles to train students of the university.

“Every engineering based product requires a mould and the mould determines the product. Our mould of training defines our graduates and they are doing well also over the world. We are raising new leaders through qualititave education based on Biblical principles. We want to restore the image of the black race.

“Our focus is a departure from forms to skills. Knowledge to empowerment, figure to future building.and from mathematics to ‘lifematics’. Spirituality is our core value,” he admonished the new intakes

Oyedepo charged the students to develop possiblity mentality, and that they should have a clear view of the future they wished for themselves.

He also advised the students to preserve themselves with integrity, saying anyone found engaging in examination malpractice would be sent away.

He also emphasised complying with the rules and regulations of the school, adding that minimum attendance of lectures would be required before they would be allowed to sit for examinations.

Oyedepo stressed that the university would prepare the students to become total men and earn their livelihood legitimately and urged their parents and guardians to align with that.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adeyemi Atayero, said the university ranked very high using a number of indices.

He said recent survey put the employability of its graduates at 90 percent, and that the aim was to make it among the top 20 universities globally very soon.

He implored the new students to be ready to make the necessary sacrifices to excel and become future stars.