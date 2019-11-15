How Toyota Night with MD boosted traffic to Abuja Motor show

By Theodore Opara

DESPITE the tough times bedevilling the nation’s automotive industry, Toyota Nigeria Limited, TNL, has kept to its tradition of wooing visitors to the Abuja Int’l Motor show.

Apart from always exhibiting on the largest stand at the annual event, Toyota has over the years remained consistent at the fair in terms of participation, proper display of products and introduction of new models at the fair.

With innovative models and largest range of vehicles on display annually at the fair, Toyota has a way of dwarfing other participants with its impsoing stand and full range of vehicles ranging from passenger to commercial vehicles. Confident of its products range and always ready to unveil new products at the show, Toyota has never failed to hoist its flag at the 20 years fair but the most outstanding innovation by Toyota so far is the introduction of Toyota ‘Special Night with the Managing Director’.

This innovation introduced far years ago has not only boosted traffic to Toyota stand at the fair but largely increased traffic to the Abuja Motor show. A Toyota source who would not like to be mentioned said it was like a magic wand. “This innovation has won more customers to us by attracting important personalities to our stand to view and have first hand knowledge of Toyota models which is hte leading brand in Nigeria,”the source said.

During the Toyota ‘Special Night with the Managing Director’, the Toyota Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, who has a background in engineering personally receives visitors to Toyota stand and carefully explain each and every Toyota model to them. The personal contacts always makes the difference as no other chief executive takes the pains of doing the same.

At this meeting the Toyota boss ineracts with captains of industry, top government and corporate organisations, officials on new technologies, innovations and features in Toyota new models. The exercise, apart from acquinting customer with these new features in the vehicles helps to build more confidents in the customers on the brand. They also get more information on how to prolong the lives of the Toyota vehicles especially at a difficult times like this, when replacing fleets have become very difficult.

According to a Toyota official, the 2019 Abuja Motor Fair was as usual, a beehive of activity as many visitors came to the fair, and made Toyota stand their first port of call. The imposing and beautifully decorated Toyota Stand caught the eye of every visitor to the fair as they stopped at the stand to touch and feel the array of Toyota vehicles on display. Thursday, October 31, 2019 was a night to remember as invited VVIPs visited the Toyota stand. Tagged Special Night With The MD, the Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, boss. Kunle Ade-Ojo hosted captains of industry, government and corporate organisations, personally showing them the features of the vehicles, where and how the vehicles can be deployed and why each one is value for money.

Top shots from the Armed Forces, FRSC, Police, Embassies etc. were present. It was a night of glitz and glamour as the full spec leather seat Hilux in glowing white and black colour and the latest wonder on wheels in the Toyota range, the RUSH sport utility vehicle, were beauties to behold. Both vehicles caught the eye of visitors and their interest. Other vehicles on display include the Land Cruiser Prado, the Hiace Luxury for leisure and travelling in comfort with reclining seats that become flat as a bed, the elegant and sophisticated Camry, the Yaris, Avensis, LC70, Pickup, multi award winner, Corolla and many more.

Customers savoured the night as a saxophonist dished out beautiful music in the background while the night came to a crescendo with the DG, Director General of National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Mr Jelani Aliu who attended with some officials of the Council. He went round all the vehicles on stand to touch and feel them while the MD was on hand to talk about the vehicles.

It was a rewarding and fun night for all visitors and Toyota alike. Visitors went home with branded Toyota gifts. Customers to the Toyota stand enjoyed attractive fair prices while the Fair lasted and some of them took the advantage of the fair price. Representatives of Toyota Japan visited the Toyota stand earlier in the day and were quite pleased with the presentation and quality of display put up by Toyota at the Fair. Toyota exhibition stand at the Fair stood out like a million stars in its size, decor and welcoming ambiance. Indeed Toyota lived up to its status as first among equals with Superior Quality.

Vanguard