How to attract global institutional investors to Nigeria — Expert

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Founder and Chief Strategist, Nicky Okoye Organisation (NOO) Dr. Nicky Okoye, has outlined six strategies that can reposition and usher in monumental wealth and prosperity for Nigerian and African businesses over a short term period.

Okoye, who spoke at the Global Capital Strategy Session hosted by NOO in Awka, Anambra State, listed the strategies to include China strategy, digital strategy, agricultural strategy, local content strategy, African content strategy and diaspora strategy.

He said that the strategies, which were developed by his team, if adopted by entrepreneurs, will attract favourable attention from global capital institutional investors.

He said that entrepreneurs could use the China Strategy to gain from over 85 million jobs that would be leaving China for new manufacturing bases over the next five years, while adoption of the local content strategy is necessary in order to replicate the success in the oil and gas sector in other sectors of the economy.

He explained that over 10 million African businesses need to adopt a new digital profile and reposition using cutting edge technologies of virtual reality, artificial intelligence, nano technology and robotics.

According to him, agricultural strategy would convert strategic sites in Nigeria into a global base for processing and export of processed agricultural products, especially in citing industrial processing estates for cassava, cashew, cocoa, sorghum, sesame seed and palm products.

“Africa Content Strategy will allow entrepreneurs and businesses to build capacity on the back of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement currently being established and there is also the diaspora strategy, which gives entrepreneurs and businesses the possibility to start looking at the $270 billion in annual earnings of the Nigerians in Diaspora population as a market in itself.

“Entrepreneurs should follow already designed and researched laid down procedure for achieving an investment grade business structure, which includes a business excellence matrix, a determined value proposition and a business strategy framework, which all together form the basis for a successful global capital strategy and subsequent investment in your business,” Okoye said.

Vanguard