By Adesina Wahab

A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, Justice Olubunmi Oyewole, on Monday, narrated how a sting operation exposed a bribe-seeking operative of one of the anti-graft agencies in the country.

Oyewole, who delivered a lecture entitled “Ethical values, good governance and nation-building” as part of the activities to mark the 33rd convocation of the Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, Lagos, said the operative demanded $20,000 bribe from the client of a lawyer friend.

Though he did not name the agency the suspect works for, the judge said it took concerted efforts for the case not to be turned against the complainant.

Details later…

Vanguard Nigeria News