How school principal was killed in his house by angry lover’s son

By Ikechukwu Odu

There was confusion at Ibagwa-Aka, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday, following the murder of Ekwegbe High School principal, Simon Ugwuabor, in his house over love matters.

It was gathered that the deceased had allegedly snatched his lover (name withheld), from her matrimonial home where she had already had six children for her first husband and wedded her in the court as the lover’s family refused any traditional or formal marital arrangement with him.

It was further learnt that the lover had also given her new husband two children when one her sons from her first husband, Onyedikachukwu Ezeugwu, demanded that she should return home to his father.

Trouble started when the school principal refused to grant his request and even warned him to stop coming to his house to disturb his peace.

Sabastine Uramah, who claimed to be familiar with the story informed South East Voice that the deceased principal tried all he could to induce the angry son with money but he refused on the ground that what the mother did brought shame to his family name.

He further told South East Voice that the son was overpowered the first day he went to attack the deceased as he called the vigilante group to throw him out of his gate.

However, on what seemed like the day of reckoning, the angry son reinforced, equipped himself with pestle and surreptitiously jumped into the compound where he trailed the deceased and hit him with the weapon.

Eyewitness accounts confirmed that the late Ugwuabor, struggled out of his house and ran to a church opposite his house, seeking for intervention but unfortunately, the Christian Women Organisation, CWO,who were holding a meeting then on seeing him immersed in the pool of his blood and being chased with a pestle, all scampered for safety.

They confirmed that the angry son then overrun him and pummeled him with his weapon of warfare until he was sure that no life was left in him.

At that moment, eyewitnesses said, he waited there until Officers of Nigerian Police Force came to arrest him and equally carried the remains of the school principal with him.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, said the culprit has been arrested and handed over to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation.

Vanguard