How Maina deposited N3bn from Police Pension Fund in 2011 — Witness

Court rejects his son’s request to be released from police custody

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

A star witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mrs Mairo Bashir, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that she opened 12 bank accounts for the former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina and his family members.

The witness who was led in evidence by EFCC’s lawyer, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, informed the court that the N3bn was later transferred to the Single Treasury Account in 2012.

Mrs Bashir appeared as the first prosecution witness, PW-1, in the criminal case the anti-graft agency filed against Maina’s son, Faisal.

Testifying before trial Justice Okon Abang, the PW-1, said her scope of duties included sourcing of deposits from both commercial and individual customers, as well as opening and re-activation of accounts.

Asked if she could identify Maina’s son who was in the dock, the witness said: “Yes my lord. I know the defendant, his name is Faisal Maina. He is the son of Abdurasheed Maina who is the younger brother to my late husband, Bashir Abdulahi Maina”.

The witness further admitted that she was the one that opened accounts for Maina’s two farms.

“I know the business name, Alhaji Faisal Abdullahi Farms. I approached Abdulrasheed Maina sometimes in 2011 to solicit for deposit.

“Abdulrasheed Maina then gave the bank a deposit of N3bn from the Police Pension Funds. In 2012, the N3bn was moved to the Single Treasury Account.

“Subsequently I approached him for more deposit and I was able to open 12 accounts for him and members of his family, among which was Faisal Abdullahi Farms 2”, Mrs Bashir stated.

Asked to give details of how accounts of the two farms were opened, the witness said she gave Maina an Account opening package which he duly filled and returned to the bank along with the sole proprietorship document.

“We then opened the account and Abdulrasheed Maina is the sole signatory to Alhaji Faisal Farms 1”.

She said Maina also filled and returned another form that was given to him for the opening of the second account in the name the Farm that has his son as a co-signatory.

Meanwhile, when the prosecution counsel moved to tender the account opening documents in evidence, it was resisted by the defence lawyer, Mr Francis Oronsaye, who contended that they were not signed by the witness.

Relying on section 83(1) of the Evidence Act, the senior lawyer argued that the document could only be tendered by its maker, stressing that the PW-1 was not competent to tender them before the court since she did not make the documents.

Besides, he contended that Incorporation documents of the Farms, being public documents, ought to have been certified by the prosecution in line with section 104 of the Evidence Act, 2011.

On his part, the EFCC counsel drew the attention of the court to the fact that the witness testified that the documents were co-signed by the defendant.

He said it was trite that the defendant could not be compelled to testify in his own case, arguing that the account documents could be tendered through any relevant witness that was familiar with the process.

In his ruling, Justice Abang held that under section 83 (2) (a) of the Evidence Act, the documents could be admitted through the witness “to prevent undue delay” in the matter.

“The documents in my view are relevant to the case of the prosecution. Relevance is the hallmark of admissibility”, Justice Abang held.

Consequently, he admitted the account opening documents in evidence, saying they would be marked as exhibit A Series.

READ ALSO: Alleged Fraud: Maina hospitalized, as court rules on his bail request Thursday

Meanwhile, though Justice Abang adjourned the further hearing on the matter till November 21 and 22, he said the court would hear Faisal’s bail application on Thursday.

Likewise, the court declined application the defence counsel made for his client to be transferred from Police custody to the Kuje Correctional Facility.

Mr Oronsaye had complained that his client who was on October 25, remanded in custody of the Special Tactical Squad of the Nigerian Police Force, was repeatedly denied access to his lawyer.

“Each time my colleague in the chamber went, his report was always that he was denied entry. We wish to make an application for the defendant to be transferred from the tactical squad office to Kuje Correctional facility. We believe this will make it easier for us to have access to him as against the current situation. We strongly believe that access to him is very fundamental to the preparation of his defence”, Faisal’s lawyer added.

He further prayed the court to adjourn the hearing of the bail application to a later date when the defendant would have been able to have access to his lawyer, saying it would enable the defence team to effectively and properly react to the counter-affidavit that was filed by the prosecution.

In a bench ruling, Justice Abang rejected the request on the premise that the order of the court that remanded the defendant in police custody has not been set aside.

He said the court has become functus-officio in the matter since it has already ruled on where the defendant should be kept, pending the determination of his bail application.

More so, the trial Judge held that the defendant’s bail application could not be deferred since it is ripe for hearing.

Maina’s son was arraigned on a three-count charge that bordered on money laundering and illegal operation of an account.

The prosecution alleged that he had sometimes between 2013 and 2019, received the sum of N58.11million, being proceeds of a corrupt act by his father. He was also accused of failing to properly declare his assets before the EFCC.

The defendant was remanded in police custody after the prosecution notified the court that he was being investigated on allegation bordering on his alleged possession of an illegal firearm.

20-year old Faisal had reportedly pulled a gun to challenge operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS that arrested his father at a hotel in Abuja on September 30.

His father is equally facing a separate 12-count money laundering charge before the court.

Vanguard