How Ikeja electricity distribution company workers attempted to steal transformer in Anthony Village

By Ayeesha Akingboye

There was confusion at Adebayo Mokuolu Street, Anthony Village when some alleged workers of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (Ie) attempted to steal the transformer belonging to the community.

Vanguard gathered that on the afternoon of the 22nd of November 2019, “certain individuals, along with a branded truck, claiming to be a staff of this Ikeja Electric, attempted to cart away with the community transformer. Their explanation was that the flooring beneath the transformer had become faulty and had to be redone.

“They were, however, stopped by some security officials in the neighbourhood who acknowledged that there was no need for that, seeing that the floor in question was in great condition.

“They were, therefore, able to stop an illegal removal of the transformer from taking place. Illegal: because they had arrived without any of the usual accompanying security officials to ensure their protection and also without any sort of prior notification to the residents’ association of this removal.

“Thanks to the quick thinking community residents, the transformer was left behind, but not before the officials from the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company had carted away with some important components to be attached to the main plant. And thus, the neighborhood was plunged into darkness for the weekend.”

The eyewitness further explained to Vanguard that “on Monday, 25 November 2019, a representative was sent to the Alausa office to report the case. Mr Lanre Yusuf (Business Manager, Obanikoro) was on hand to receive him and was amazed at the effrontery of these individuals, claiming zero knowledge of any such instruction to move the neighbourhood’s transformer.

“After a quick check for verification, it was clarified that these individuals were most likely acting on their own. In order to speedily rectify the issue, a different group of staff from the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (in a truck with Lagos plate number GM77LND) was deployed to fix the transformer and restore electricity on the same day.

“These new staff, taking their time before finally arriving after dark, claimed that the components returned were not functioning properly and attempted to leave with said components without fixing the transformer.

“They, however, fixed the supposedly Again, the residents arose to prevent them from leaving without rectifying the issue they had caused. They left their equipment and vehicle behind promising to return to fix the transformer on Tuesday, 26 November 2019, but failed to do so, despite several phone calls from notable members of the community.

“The questions then arise; who were these individuals in an Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company branded truck and what was their goal in removing the transformer in the first place? How come there was no history of an instruction to remove the said transformer? How often does this occur to unassuming neighbourhoods in Lagos with no report?

“As it stands, an entire community of hard-working Nigerians is currently in the dark with little choice but to depend on candles, generators and the forces of nature to survive the last few days, pending the resolution of this strange issue,” he said.

Vanguard