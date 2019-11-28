How home tutoring is breaking the jinx of conventional schools

By Elizabeth Uwandu

WHEN Mr Ajayi Isaac posted this statement,” No way? You can’t successfully “home school” a child to completing any of the levels of education: primary, secondary, and tertiary, on an education platform, I belong to, little did he know the controversy he would raise

However, the reality on ground is that not only is home schooling possible, its tendency to disrupt the traditional mode of education tends is rising.

Although, the above concept has been an age long practice, modern home schooling, according to records, was propagated by John Holt. Holt, an educational theorist and supporter of school reform, believed that formal schools focused on rote learning, created an oppressive classroom environment, and was designed to make children compliant employees.

The trend has since grown as some famous personalities were homeschooled. They included: Thomas Edison; Theodore Roosevelt; Agatha Christie; Alexander Graham Bell; Sandra Day O’Connor; Serena and Venus Williams and Justin Bieber and Esther Okade, a British-Nigerian Mathematics student and one of UK’s youngest freshmen who in 2015, at the age of 10, enrolled at the Open University, a UK-based distance learning college, described by CNN to as a “maths genius” was credited to be home tutored by her mom, among others.

Home schooling very much possible – Parents

Some parents who shared their experiences of home tutoring their wards, said such children go on to do better than their contemporaries who attended the traditional school system.

For Mrs. Linda Dapo, who described home schooling as exempting a child from a commercial education environment and creating a learning environment for such child, through teaching by the child’s parents or through engaging someone to teach with you or engaging someone to teach for you), said that home tutoring her four children was the best decision her family made.

“I am a homeschooling mom of 4 boys. They are in Third Grade; First Grade and the remaining two are preschoolers. Yes, we cover all subjects including Spanish. We use the American and Nigerian curricular. We found a way to link them together by creating what works for us,” she said.

Corroborating Mrs. Dapo’s claim. Mrs. Mojisola Oladipo, a teacher with over 20 years experience, noted that her son who she homeschooled for the first six years of his life went on to be much better than his contemporaries.

Her words: “I did homeschooling fully for 4 years and partially for 2 years for my son. Those were the best years of my son. The things I was able to do with him in the 6 years academically and extracurricular wise, formed who he is and his interest. At age 10, he was a professional swimmer, best of his age grade in the FCT; a high belt in Taekwondo, multi-Instrumentalist- Keyboard, Saxophone, Violin, Guitar and a bit of the drum. He knows what his interests are and what he wants to become. “

Continuing, the home teacher reiterated that, “I had to integrate him into a commercial environment not because I didn’t have the ability to continue but I had to stop because more pressing issues came up and I didn’t want to give half of what I started with. I regretted it though because none of the commercial schools he went to could maintain the standard and quality I gave my son, ” Mrs. Oladipo stated.

How would such child/children relate with the real world

While the trend is rising, the concerns of many are that children home schooled may find it difficult to integrate well into the real world and may even find it hard to relate well.

While Mr. Akewurusu Busayo asked this question, “How will the child learn from others besides academics. How will the child be officially promoted to the next class? Mrs. Tolu Ajileye responded by saying, “Says who? I presently home school my three children. Two in secondary school and one in primary.”

For Ger Iveren Grace, “You can home school them, but for them to have certificate, they must write examinations in a recognized school.

However, for Mrs. Ndidi Adekunle, a home schooling advocate, there are other means of getting certification other than from a conventional school setting.

Her words,” Although tertiary education is not expected to be gotten through home schooling. But for primary and secondary education, it is a definite yes. There are actual premium Home Schooling certificates available in certain civilizations of the world, if you care to find out (just a click away, actually), complete with curriculum spread and resources tailored to match. Some of them are considered more exclusive and of greater quality education content than the mainstream education in these countries (the USA inclusive).

“ Most of the major child achievers in academia have been recipients of homeschooling at one time or the other in their upbringing. These results are parts of the reason we advocate for parental involvement with children’s homework and projects, just to harness some of that homeschooling “juice”, as it were.

“Fine, I like to advise that homeschooled children be made to join the mainstream at some point, just to balance things out (if at all there’s anything to balance out for an intentionally socialized homeschooled child). Yet, that is still the prerogative of the parent whose superior successes with homeschooling are demonstrable, in comparison with the mainstream available to such a parent, given whatever circumstances. And homeschooling curriculum and resources are also available online for all, including Nigerians,” she said.

Mr. Akomolafe Ola is of the view that home schooling is not too bad if the means to afford formal education is scarce, however the importance of formal education cannot be over emphasize.

Again Mrs Adekunle said, “Homeschooling isn’t always a “money” issue. The resources for a successful homeschooling aren’t meagre at all, trust me. It’s intensive and requires a constant stream of relevant resources (nothing outdated).

“However, the trend is this; that there are some educated parents out there whose minds are somewhat highly academically trained. They either went to awesome schools themselves, or they have a keen eye for what to expect of a good education or the kind of education they want for their own children. Sometimes, they find it’s a bit too much to expect from the schools around them. Some schools even are clueless and are totally unapologetic about it.”

For the National President of Association of Nursery and Primary Education Instructors in Nigeria, ANPIEN, Mr. Sunday Fowowe, encouraging home tutoring in Nigeria would amount to passing of a vote of no confidence on the education system.

Fowowe, who is a lecturer, at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCOED, Otto/Ijanikin, added that rather than allow the trend to thrive, government at all levels should invest more on conventional education in the country.

“Home schooling occurs in a situation whereby teachers and the school system are found wanting in their duties. This then makes parents to home tutor their children and the implication is that a vote of no confidence has been passed on the Nigerian education.

“Again, we are not ripe for that and I am still hopeful that the federal, the state and local governments will do something fast about the educational system. Right teachers should be recruited, those who are passionate about establishing schools should be encouraged.

“In a situation whereby teachers are doing the work of care givers, care givers are doing the work of teachers, teachers are doing the work of lecturers; home schooling will begin to thrive.

“I am not condemning in totality that home schooling is not good but it has many implications. If one out of 50 parents do it, it is not bad. But, if 10 out of 50 parents are home schooling their children, the implication is that the educational system has failed us and government must rise on time to ensure that school system is so attractive,” he said.

The ANPIEN national president said two reasons gave rise to home schooling. These he said were poverty and war. “Equally home schooling can occur in two forms, firstly when there is high level of poverty in the society parents will want to home school their children because if the school fees are becoming astronomical they will not be able to afford that.

“Also if there is war, the affected may go to a particular place where there is no school and that will result to home schooling.”