How Burna Boy won MTV EMA’s ‘Best Africa Act’ 2019

Serial hitmaker, Burna Boy has carted away Best Africa Act award at the 2019 MTV EMA’s which held in Seville, Spain on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019.. The ‘African Giant’ emerged winner by beating Teni the Entertainer, South Africa’s Prince Kaybee and Nasty C, Harmonize from Tanzania and Togo’s duo TooFan who were nominated in the same category.

With his 2019 MTV EMA win, Burna Boy joins an exclusive list of Nigerian superstar artistes who have won the much coveted international honour. Past Nigerian winners of the MTV EMA Best Africa Act award include 2Baba Idibia, D’Banj, Tiwa Savage and Davido.

Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) and BET International commented: “African music continues to make significant contributions to global entertainment and culture. We are proud of and congratulate Burna Boy from Nigeria for winning the Best Africa Act at the 2019 MTV EMA which showcases and celebrates the best talent from the world.”

