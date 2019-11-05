Housing provision: Real estate firm unveils “The Plush” at Magodo GRA

By Kingsley Adegboye

Real estate partnering experts, Messrs WAVL Properties Limited and Adloyalty Business Network, have launched a new housing project called The Plush, located at Magodo GRA Phase 1, Isheri, Off Berger, Lagos.

Located in an affluent neighbourhood with stealth security, steady electricity, specialist health facilities, high-quality schools, social amenities and with ample accessibility to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Muritala Mohammed International Airport, 3rd Mainland Bridge and Ikeja Central Business District; investments in the highbrow residential estate are projected to appreciate at over 75 per cent per annum.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the project last week, Mr. Olawale Bello, Managing Director, WAVL Properties Limited, said “Today, we are breaking ground for the launch of our newest project, The Plush at Magodo GRA, which promises to be the true definition of quality living with the very best of all modern amenities.

“At WAVL Properties, we specialize in developing affordable residential homes that provide a serene environment for its occupants”

Also speaking, Mr. Freeman Osonuga, Managing Director, Adloyalty Business Network, said “We are delighted to be able to make our plans a reality today. In collaborating with, WAVL Properties Limited, our aim is to make home ownership easy and affordable to all, while also .creating enduring values and a modern living experience to our clients”.

According to the promoters of the new housing project aimed at boosting Lagos housing stock, “With an average price of land in Magodo put at between 45 and 50 million Naira per plot, The Plush which is presently selling at N50, 000 per sqm with limited offer, is making it easy for smart investors to own prime real estate investments without breaking the bank. Subscriptions for 300, 450 and 600 sqm serviced plots of land are now available for immediate purchase.

“The development partners have come together to deliver a modern housing estate that will raise the bar and become a reference point for other real estate developments in Nigeria. The Plush will accommodate units spanning across different types of houses such as bungalows, blocks of flats and detached duplexes.

“The project will also incorporate facilities such as perimeter fencing, gate house, interlocked roads, green areas, CCTV surveillance, electricity, street light, water supply and covered drainage system”.

Adloyalty Business Network is Nigeria’s first and biggest independent real estate network marketing platform and the official Sales Partner for The Plush estate scheme. WAVL Properties Limited is the developer of this project and they also have a number of affordable estates in other areas including Ibeju-Lekki, Magboro, Shimawa, and Ikorodu.